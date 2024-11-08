Coherent call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Coherent (COHR) with 8,217 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 51.66%. Nov-24 115 calls and 11/8 weekly 99 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.