Coherent Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for COHR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $142.93, changing hands as high as $146.45 per share. Coherent Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COHR's low point in its 52 week range is $78.21 per share, with $178.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.11.

