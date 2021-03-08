Coherent Board Determines Revised II-VI Offer As Superior Proposal

(RTTNews) - Coherent, Inc. (COHR) said its board has unanimously determined that a revised acquisition proposal received from II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) constitutes a Superior Proposal under pending merger agreement with Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE). Under the revised proposal, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $170.00 in cash and 1.0981 shares of II-VI common stock.

Coherent has notified Lumentum that it intends to terminate the merger agreement unless the company receives a revised proposal from Lumentum by March 11, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.