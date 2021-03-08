Markets
Coherent Board Determines Revised II-VI Offer As Superior Proposal

(RTTNews) - Coherent, Inc. (COHR) said its board has unanimously determined that a revised acquisition proposal received from II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) constitutes a Superior Proposal under pending merger agreement with Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE). Under the revised proposal, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $170.00 in cash and 1.0981 shares of II-VI common stock.

Coherent has notified Lumentum that it intends to terminate the merger agreement unless the company receives a revised proposal from Lumentum by March 11, 2021.

