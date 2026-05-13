Coherent (BIT:1COHR) Price Target Increased by 14.78% to 313.76

The average one-year price target for Coherent (BIT:1COHR) has been revised to €313.76 / share. This is an increase of 14.78% from the prior estimate of €273.37 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €191.36 to a high of €393.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.67% from the latest reported closing price of €308.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,068 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an decrease of 170 owner(s) or 13.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1COHR is 0.38%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.57% to 194,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 12,180K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company.

Bain Capital Investors holds 9,776K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,460K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 6,711K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,376K shares , representing an increase of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COHR by 79.97% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,339K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares , representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COHR by 2.04% over the last quarter.

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