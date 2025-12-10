Coherent and Beazer Homes have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Coherent is a $29 billion global leader in laser technologies and photonics serving industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The explosive growth in the AI/datacenter buildout has seen demand surge for Coherent optical solutions.

Correspondingly, revenues are on a path to double from a 12-month trailing $3.3 billion in June of 2022 to a projected $6.7 billion for the fiscal year which ends in June of 2026. In the same period, the stock has appreciated 290%.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent describes their mission thus:

"The photon is the fundamental building block of our universe. See how we use it to generate, modulate, amplify, direct, and detect for the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets."

While revenues grow at a steady 15% clip, profits are expected to launch 42% this fiscal year to cross $5 EPS. After the company reported a strong beat-and-raise for the September quarter, analysts lifted the current year EPS consensus 9.6%.

NVIDIA Silicon Photonics Partner

One big driver of investor enthusiasm that helped drive COHR shares from below $70 to over $190 this year was their collaboration with NVIDIA announced at GTC (GPU Tech Conference) in March.

Coherent and NVIDIA will develop silicon photonics networking switches using co-packaged optics (CPO). This ecosystem will allow AI factories to connect millions of GPUs.

NVIDIA still uses copper wiring within Blackwell NVL72 rack-scale systems to connect GPUs to each other, but to "scale out" across the datacenter Jensen Huang recognized the power and speed of optical solutions to connect many racks together for the lowest latency.

Thus NVIDIA has several connectivity and networking systems that use optical and photonics solutions and they can be categorized into two main areas: Interconnect Products, including Infiniband and Ethernet protocols, and the upcoming Co-Packaged Optics, like Spectrum-X Photonics Switches.

As this relationship grows, it will be exciting to see how embedded Coherent becomes in the NVIDIA ecosystem.

Apple iPhone Face ID

Last December, I knew I needed to upgrade my 3-year old iPhone but I put it off for another year. Why? Because I was afraid of losing all my passwords and settings for banking, brokerage, and two-factor authentication apps I use.

Oh, and I learned that all the new models operate with Face ID. That sounded to me like a new tech solution looking for a problem to happen.

But once again, the folks at my AT&T store made it all nearly seamless. And I'm pretty happy with the Face ID feature vs. the thumb-print button that I was sure was going to break one day.

Turns out, Coherent supplies that core technology for Apple. Here was the opening paragraph from an August press release...

Coherent Corp. announced that it has entered a new multiyear strategic supply agreement with Apple, expanding their long-standing partnership. Under the new agreement, Coherent will continue to produce vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) that enable key features such as Face ID on iPhone and iPad devices shipped around the world. This critical work is conducted at Coherent’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sherman, Texas.

Innovation at the Speed of Light

It sounds like this facility will be home to a lot more innovative products over the coming decade. Again from the PR...

"Coherent’s Sherman site in Texas hosts state-of-the-art 6-inch wafer compound semiconductor epitaxy, fabrication, and device manufacturing platforms for next-generation optoelectronic applications."

Coherent also built an expertise in providing optical components and high-energy laser modules for platforms such as military aircraft, satellites, and missiles. In August the company announced they were selling their Aerospace and Defense business to Advent, a leading global private equity investor, for $400 million.

To learn more about Coherent technology platforms, I highly recommend this interview with their CMO Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi...

Powering Innovation with Photons: A Q&A on AI, Datacenters & Laser Leadership

The interview also contains a link to the company's most recent investor presentation.

Beazer Homes is your Bear of the Day because after reporting continued slow growth in their Q4 of FY'25 (ended September), analysts took the Zacks EPS FY'26 consensus down 19% from $1.81 to $1.47.

For the quarter ended September 2025, this small-cap homebuilder, with projected revenues of nearly $2.5 billion for the current fiscal year, reported revenue of $791.9 million, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674.8 million, representing a surprise of +17.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beazer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

>Total home closings: 1,406 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,247.

>ASP from closing: $534.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $534.96.

>Average active community count: 166 versus 172 estimated by four analysts on average.

>Backlog units: 945 compared to the 1,126 average estimate based on three analysts.

>New orders, net of cancellations: 999 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,029.

>Revenue- Homebuilding: $750.79 million compared to the $671.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.

>Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding: $102.8 million versus $100.2 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Bottom line: A turn-around could be near for BZH as these figures stabilize. The Zacks Rank could be one of your early clues.

Additional content:

Can Visa's Cross-Border Engine Still Deliver Double-Digit Growth?

Visa Inc.’s cross-border business continues to be one of its biggest growth drivers, benefiting from strong demand for international travel and a surge in global e-commerce. As more people resume overseas trips and businesses look to broaden their global presence, V’s high-yield cross-border transactions continue to play a vital role in boosting its overall performance. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe rose 11% year over year, along with 13% growth in e-commerce and 10% growth in travel.

Visa is sharpening its focus on boosting the performance of its cross-border portfolios while expanding into high-potential verticals with a significant mix of cross-border payments. It is also making strides in product capabilities, like multi-currency payment credentials that allow travelers to easily store and spend in multiple currencies. This strategy aims to make things smoother for users, enhance transaction efficiency and solidify its role in the global commerce landscape.

The company is also integrating stablecoin functionality into Visa Direct through new pilot initiatives, aiming to make cross-border money movement faster and more efficient. Visa Direct allows businesses, fintech companies and various platforms to make real-time payments across borders. International transaction revenues increased 10% year over year in the fourth quarter.

By incorporating multi-currency features and stablecoin options, the company is paving the way for exciting new cross-border opportunities while strengthening its long-term growth strategy. Its future momentum will depend on its ability to adapt to evolving travel trends, remain competitive in the digital commerce landscape and uphold trust through enhanced security measures.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of Visa’s competitors with a strong cross-border business include Mastercard Incorporated and PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Mastercard's cross-border platform, Mastercard Move, is designed to empower banks, non-bank financial institutions and their customers — including those who disburse funds directly — by offering secure and nearly instant money transfer solutions, both domestically and internationally. MA's cross-border volumes improved 15% on a local currency basis in the third quarter of 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, PayPal’s cross-border total payment volume improved 8% year over year. Its net revenues increased 7% year over year to $8.4 billion in the same quarter. Additionally, PayPal’s total payment volume increased 8% year over year in the third quarter of 2025.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have jumped 4.5% against the 13% fall of the industry.

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, above the industry average of 19.97. V carries a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.7% jump from the year-ago period.

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

