Cohen & Steers to lend support to Icahn in Southwest Gas board battle

Cohen & Steers Inc's capital management arm said on Monday it intends to vote for Carl Icahn's ten director nominees for Southwest Gas Holdings' board, intensifying a battle for the control of one of the top U.S. electric utilities.

April 11 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc's CNS.N capital management arm said on Monday it intends to vote for Carl Icahn's ten director nominees for Southwest Gas Holdings' SWX.N board, intensifying a battle for the control of one of the top U.S. electric utilities.

Cohen & Steers Capital Management is Southwest Gas' fifteenth largest stockholder with a stake of about 1.2%, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Icahn had made a bid to gain control of the Southwest Gas board and replace its chief executive, after the company adopted a shareholder rights plan to thwart a push by the investor to abandon its $2 billion deal to takeover Questar Pipelines. Icahn holds just under 5% stake in Southwest.

Southwest Gas has rejected Icahn's offers to buy the company and bring in his director nominees.

