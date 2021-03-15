Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities (PTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities (PTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.89, the dividend yield is 6.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTA was $24.89, representing a -5.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.25 and a 0.97% increase over the 52 week low of $24.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.