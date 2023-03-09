Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PTA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.92, changing hands as low as $18.81 per share. Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.93 per share, with $22.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.82.

