Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.157 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.12, the dividend yield is 6.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSF was $30.12, representing a -2.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $31 and a 24.93% increase over the 52 week low of $24.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.