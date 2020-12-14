Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.157 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.94, the dividend yield is 6.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSF was $27.94, representing a -14.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.85 and a 149.02% increase over the 52 week low of $11.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

