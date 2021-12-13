Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.157 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.44, the dividend yield is 6.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSF was $27.44, representing a -15.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.50 and a 4.37% increase over the 52 week low of $26.29.

PSF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the psf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

