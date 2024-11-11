Cohen & Steers reports preliminary AUM of $89.7B as of October 31

Cohen & Steers reported preliminary assets under management of $89.7B as of October 31, a decrease of $2B from assets under management of $91.8B at September 30. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.3B and distributions of $150M, partially offset by net inflows of $454M.
