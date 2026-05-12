Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Symbol: RNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.06, changing hands as low as $20.93 per share. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.27 per share, with $22.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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