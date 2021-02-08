Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, (RNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, (RNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.124 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 54th quarter that RNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.16, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNP was $23.16, representing a -8.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.35 and a 128.18% increase over the 52 week low of $10.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RNP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 18.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RNP at 4.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.