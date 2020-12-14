Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, (RNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, (RNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.124 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 52nd quarter that RNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.91, the dividend yield is 6.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNP was $21.91, representing a -13.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.35 and a 115.86% increase over the 52 week low of $10.15.

