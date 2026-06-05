Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Incom About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RLTY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/9/26, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Incom (Symbol: RLTY) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.11, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of RLTY's recent stock price of $15.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Incom to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when RLTY shares open for trading on 6/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RLTY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLTY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.04 per share, with $15.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.55.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Incom is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Incom shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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Further RLTY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.