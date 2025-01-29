Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Symbol: RQI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.58, changing hands as low as $12.50 per share. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RQI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.6114 per share, with $14.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.60.

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