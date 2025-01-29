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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

January 29, 2025 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Symbol: RQI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.58, changing hands as low as $12.50 per share. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, RQI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.6114 per share, with $14.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.60.

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Insurance Brokers Dividend Stocks
 CCLP Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding XOM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Insurance Brokers Dividend Stocks-> CCLP Historical Stock Prices-> Funds Holding XOM-> More articles by this source->

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