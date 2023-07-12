Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Symbol: RQI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.95, changing hands as high as $12.02 per share. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RQI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.69 per share, with $16.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.