Dividends
RQI

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (RQI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (RQI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RQI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that RQI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.28, the dividend yield is 6.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RQI was $15.28, representing a -8.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.71 and a 49.8% increase over the 52 week low of $10.20.

RQI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rqi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RQI
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular