Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (RQI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (RQI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RQI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that RQI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.96, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RQI was $14.96, representing a -3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.44 and a 80.02% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RQI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

