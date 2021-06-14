Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (RQI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (RQI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RQI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that RQI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.18, the dividend yield is 5.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RQI was $16.18, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.25 and a 58.63% increase over the 52 week low of $10.20.

