Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (RQI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (RQI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RQI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RQI was $14.32, representing a -10.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.05 and a 26.73% increase over the 52 week low of $11.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RQI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

