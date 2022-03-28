Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RQI

In trading on Monday, shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Symbol: RQI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.20, changing hands as high as $16.21 per share. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RQI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.66 per share, with $18.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.20.

