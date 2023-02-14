Cohen & Steers Now Owns 9.34% of Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.14MM shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ). This represents 9.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 16.17MM shares and 10.69% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.06% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cousins Properties is $29.47. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.06% from its latest reported closing price of $27.02.

The projected annual revenue for Cousins Properties is $812MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual EPS is $0.53, a decrease of 52.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cousins Properties. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.20%, a decrease of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 177,014K shares. The put/call ratio of CUZ is 95.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,425K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,074K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 47.70% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 8,543K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,695K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 5.40% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,744K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,820K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 4,736K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,616K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 35.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,460K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Declares $0.32 Dividend

On December 19, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $27.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.50%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 5.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Cousins Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

