Cohen & Steers Now Owns 8.60% of HCC Insurance Holdings (HCC)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.93MM shares of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2013 they reported 0.79MM shares and 1.85% of the company, an increase in shares of 1,157.32% and an increase in total ownership of 6.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.15% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCC Insurance Holdings is $45.22. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.15% from its latest reported closing price of $38.60.

The projected annual revenue for HCC Insurance Holdings is $1,352MM, a decrease of 25.28%. The projected annual EPS is $6.33, a decrease of 52.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1675 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCC Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCC is 0.41%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.17% to 95,953K shares. The put/call ratio of HCC is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,234K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,290K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 1.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,436K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing an increase of 55.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 1,120.54% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 3,371K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 0.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,662K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,617K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 5.96% over the last quarter.

HCC Insurance Holdings Declares $0.07 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $38.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.92%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 1.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

