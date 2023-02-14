Cohen & Steers Now Owns 8.17% of Sun Communities (SUI)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.12MM shares of Sun Communities Inc (SUI). This represents 8.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.53MM shares and 5.46% of the company, an increase in shares of 55.06% and an increase in total ownership of 2.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.74% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is $170.14. The forecasts range from a low of $153.52 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.74% from its latest reported closing price of $157.91.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is $3,205MM, an increase of 14.18%. The projected annual EPS is $2.97, an increase of 41.65%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.61%, a decrease of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 141,957K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,514K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,378K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,524K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,674K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 47.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,672K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 9.16% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,283K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Sun Communities Declares $0.88 Dividend

On December 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $157.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sun Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 552 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 188,000 developed sites in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

