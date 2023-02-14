Cohen & Steers Now Owns 6.77% of Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.44MM shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST). This represents 6.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 79.40MM shares and 11.12% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.45% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels and Resorts is $21.31. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.45% from its latest reported closing price of $18.46.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels and Resorts is $5,246MM, an increase of 13.06%. The projected annual EPS is $0.94, a decrease of 16.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels and Resorts. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HST is 0.29%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 860,197K shares. The put/call ratio of HST is 4.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,410K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,750K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 26.33% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 25,558K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,520K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,319K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,059K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 20,429K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,061K shares, representing an increase of 36.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Host Hotels and Resorts Declares $0.12 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $18.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.10%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 8.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.70 (n=156).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

