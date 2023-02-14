Cohen & Steers Now Owns 6.67% of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.17MM shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL). This represents 6.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 8.12% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.01% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is $201.96. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $250.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from its latest reported closing price of $180.30.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle is $8,489MM, a decrease of 34.10%. The projected annual EPS is $16.42, a decrease of 10.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.26%, a decrease of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 52,526K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,470K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,584K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,217K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 1,455K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 42.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,434K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 10.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,400K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

