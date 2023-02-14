Cohen & Steers Now Owns 5.50% of Kimco Realty (KIM)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.00MM shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 45.45MM shares and 7.37% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is $24.39. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of $21.80.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is $1,750MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual EPS is $0.71, an increase of 341.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM is 0.29%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 671,507K shares. The put/call ratio of KIM is 4.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,021K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,280K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 26,296K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 25,923K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,790K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,372K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,871K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,402K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,203K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Kimco Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

