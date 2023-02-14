Stocks
Cohen & Steers Now Owns 5.15% of SITE Centers (SITC)

February 14, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.95MM shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC). This represents 5.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 12.72MM shares and 6.02% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.46% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for SITE Centers is $15.18. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.46% from its latest reported closing price of $13.87.

The projected annual revenue for SITE Centers is $567MM, a decrease of 2.33%. The projected annual EPS is $0.30, a decrease of 58.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 225,374K shares. The put/call ratio of SITC is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SITC / SITE Centers Corp. Ownership

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 9,670K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,171K shares, representing an increase of 46.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 218,880.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,728K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,720K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 2.14% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 7,273K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares, representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 99.82% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,807K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,699K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 25.82% over the last quarter.

SITE Centers Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company. A

