Cohen & Steers Now Owns 5.15% of Public Storage (PSA)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.04MM shares of Public Storage (PSA). This represents 5.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 12.35MM shares and 7.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.03% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Public Storage is $344.95. The forecasts range from a low of $284.82 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.03% from its latest reported closing price of $302.50.

The projected annual revenue for Public Storage is $4,493MM, an increase of 10.37%. The projected annual EPS is $11.77, a decrease of 52.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA is 0.61%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 158,916K shares. The put/call ratio of PSA is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,163K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,229K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 13.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,657K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,455K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,393K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,613K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 1.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,581K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,380K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Public Storage Declares $3.00 Dividend

On February 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share ($12.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.00 per share.

At the current share price of $302.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.29%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 4.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Public Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, The Company had: interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the 'Shurgard' brand and an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020. Its headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

