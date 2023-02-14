Cohen & Steers Now Owns 2.86% of Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.39MM shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK). This represents 2.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 40.51MM shares and 7.51% of the company, a decrease in shares of 62.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is $29.67. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of $26.49.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is $2,185MM, an increase of 6.01%. The projected annual EPS is $0.49, a decrease of 46.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEAK is 0.29%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 573,523K shares. The put/call ratio of PEAK is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,464K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,733K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,589K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,647K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,062K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,880K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,420K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Resolution Capital holds 13,396K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,670K shares, representing an increase of 20.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $26.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.72%, the lowest has been 3.27%, and the highest has been 7.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

Healthpeak Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. Healthpeak pairs its deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

