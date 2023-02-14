Cohen & Steers Now Owns 16.72% of AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.04MM shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD). This represents 16.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 36.25MM shares and 13.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.24% and an increase in total ownership of 3.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.53% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for AmeriCold Realty Trust is $33.81. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.53% from its latest reported closing price of $30.87.

The projected annual revenue for AmeriCold Realty Trust is $3,093MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in AmeriCold Realty Trust. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLD is 0.39%, a decrease of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 340,058K shares. The put/call ratio of COLD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management US holds 18,051K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,400K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,418K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,322K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,594K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,210K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,303K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 8,220K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,152K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 32.73% over the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Declares $0.22 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $30.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 4.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -7.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Americold Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.