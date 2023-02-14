Cohen & Steers Now Owns 15.75% of NetSTREIT (NTST)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.64MM shares of NetSTREIT Corp (NTST). This represents 15.75% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.92MM shares and 9.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 120.66% and an increase in total ownership of 5.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.36% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetSTREIT is $23.18. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 17.36% from its latest reported closing price of $19.75.

The projected annual revenue for NetSTREIT is $110MM, an increase of 27.24%. The projected annual EPS is $0.14, a decrease of 12.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetSTREIT. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.26%, an increase of 14.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.90% to 82,999K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 4,821K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares, representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 33.13% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,561K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,598K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 47.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,487K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 2,267K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 29.92% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,174K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 18.40% over the last quarter.

Netstreit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

