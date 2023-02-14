Cohen & Steers Now Owns 11.69% of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.33MM shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC). This represents 11.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.04MM shares and 8.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.86% and an increase in total ownership of 2.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.47% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital is $45.45. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 2.47% from its latest reported closing price of $44.36.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Realty Capital is $778MM, an increase of 14.07%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, a decrease of 18.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRC is 0.33%, an increase of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 157,085K shares. The put/call ratio of SRC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,089K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,859K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 9.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,072K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,959K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 2.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,984K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,862K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,518K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 4.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,462K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Background Information

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

