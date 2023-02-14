Cohen & Steers Now Owns 11.29% of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.03MM shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT). This represents 11.29% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 10.75MM shares and 10.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.91% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.09% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camden Property Trust is $141.78. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.09% from its latest reported closing price of $123.19.

The projected annual revenue for Camden Property Trust is $1,574MM, an increase of 9.76%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, a decrease of 75.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden Property Trust. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPT is 0.35%, a decrease of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 118,819K shares. The put/call ratio of CPT is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,588K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,506K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,162K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,135K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,985K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,497K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing an increase of 37.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 10.78% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,454K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Camden Property Trust Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $123.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Camden Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

