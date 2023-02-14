Cohen & Steers Now Owns 0.23% of VICI Properties (VICI)

Fintel reports that Cohen & Steers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.25MM shares of VICI Properties Inc (VICI). This represents 0.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 38.37MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 94.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.21% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for VICI Properties is $38.75. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from its latest reported closing price of $34.53.

The projected annual revenue for VICI Properties is $3,223MM, an increase of 43.13%. The projected annual EPS is $2.44, an increase of 143.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1690 funds or institutions reporting positions in VICI Properties. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICI is 0.48%, a decrease of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 1,119,217K shares. The put/call ratio of VICI is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 75,725K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,790K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 51,635K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,585K shares, representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,265K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 37,571K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,194K shares, representing a decrease of 28.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 31,436K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,540K shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VICI Properties Declares $0.39 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $34.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.16%, the lowest has been 4.02%, and the highest has been 10.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=226).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

VICI Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

