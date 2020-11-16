Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (MIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (MIE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.97, the dividend yield is 9.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIE was $1.97, representing a -76.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.45 and a 64.17% increase over the 52 week low of $1.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIE Dividend History page.

