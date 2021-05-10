Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that LDP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27, the dividend yield is 6.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDP was $27, representing a -2.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.74 and a 29.25% increase over the 52 week low of $20.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

