Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 12, 2021

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LDP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDP was $25.77, representing a -6.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.68 and a 111.23% increase over the 52 week low of $12.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

