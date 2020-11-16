Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LDP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.65, the dividend yield is 6.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDP was $24.65, representing a -10.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.68 and a 102.01% increase over the 52 week low of $12.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDP Dividend History page.

