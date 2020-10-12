Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2020

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LDP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.85, the dividend yield is 7.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDP was $23.85, representing a -13.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.68 and a 95.49% increase over the 52 week low of $12.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.