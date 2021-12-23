Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.27, the dividend yield is 18.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDP was $26.27, representing a -5.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.75 and a 6.18% increase over the 52 week low of $24.74.

LDP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ldp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.