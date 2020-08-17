Dividends
LDP

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -8.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.76, the dividend yield is 7.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDP was $23.76, representing a -14.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.68 and a 94.75% increase over the 52 week low of $12.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LDP

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular