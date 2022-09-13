Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: UTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.06, changing hands as low as $26.90 per share. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.90 per share, with $29.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.91.

