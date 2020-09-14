Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that UTF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.79, the dividend yield is 8.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTF was $22.79, representing a -17.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.65 and a 88.35% increase over the 52 week low of $12.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UTF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UTF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 12.41% over the last 100 days.

