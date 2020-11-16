Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that UTF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.06, the dividend yield is 7.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTF was $26.06, representing a -5.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.65 and a 115.37% increase over the 52 week low of $12.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.