Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that UTF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.31, the dividend yield is 6.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTF was $29.31, representing a -2.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.95 and a 58.35% increase over the 52 week low of $18.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

