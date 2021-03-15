Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that UTF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.48, the dividend yield is 7.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTF was $26.48, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.48 and a 118.84% increase over the 52 week low of $12.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

