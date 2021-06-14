Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that UTF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.17, the dividend yield is 6.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTF was $29.17, representing a -2.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.95 and a 36.18% increase over the 52 week low of $21.42.

